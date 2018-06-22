Watch: Paul McCartney Shows James Corden Around Liverpool On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Imagine going about your business, working your regular day job at a barber shop on Penny Lane in Liverpool, and all of a sudden Sir Paul McCartney himself stops by?

That’s exactly what happened when Sir Paul joined James Corden on Carpool Karaoke. McCartney toured Corden around his childhood hometown, stopping in to local businesses and of course singing some of Sir Paul’s greatest hits. Corden became emotional after singing ‘Let It Be’ with the legendary musician. The trip down memory lane continued when they stopped at McCartney’s former home and making a surprise stop at the pub where McCartney used to play when he was younger.

McCartney recently released two singles from his upcoming album Egypt Station which will be released September 7th.

