WATCH: Never-Before-Seen Footage of John Lennon’s McCartney Diss Track

John Lennon’s 1971 album Imagine is being reissued on October 5th. There will be never-before-released versions of the 10 songs featured on the album and a bunch of other stuff including never-before-seen-footage.

One of the videos, a studio session on “How Do You Sleep?”, has been released online. It’s a Paul McCartney diss track.

John Lennon was convinced that McCartney’s 1970 album Ram was throwing shade at him and the other Beatles. McCartney did confirm later that he was in fact poking a bit of fun at John and Yoko on his tracks “Dear Boy” and “Too Many People”.

“How Do You Sleep?” was Lennon’s answer:

Fun fact: Lennon recorded the track with former Beatle band mate George Harrison.