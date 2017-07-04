WATCH: Neil Young Releases Political Anthem “Children Of Destiny”

Neil Young has a new Independence Day anthem called “Children Of Destiny.” The song encourages us get involved, get wise and get resisting. It’s clearly alluding to the Trump era.

“Stand up for what you believe/Resist the powers that be,” sings Young on the track. “Preserve the land and save the seas/ For the children of destiny/ The children of you and me.”

The video shows American scenes like the Fourth Of July barbecues and children waving American flags.

His band, Promise of the Real is also on the song and in the video as well as a 56-piece orchestra. That’s a total of 65 musicians! Check it out here:

YouTube / neilyoungchannel

Main Image via neilyoung.com