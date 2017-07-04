Listen Live

WATCH: Neil Young Releases Political Anthem “Children Of Destiny”

In time for the Fourth of July.

By Music

Neil Young has a new Independence Day anthem called “Children Of Destiny.” The song encourages us get involved, get wise and get resisting. It’s clearly alluding to the Trump era.

“Stand up for what you believe/Resist the powers that be,” sings Young on the track. “Preserve the land and save the seas/ For the children of destiny/ The children of you and me.”

The video shows American scenes like the Fourth Of July barbecues and children waving American flags.

His band, Promise of the Real is also on the song and in the video as well as a 56-piece orchestra. That’s a total of 65 musicians! Check it out here:

YouTube / neilyoungchannel

Main Image via neilyoung.com

Related posts

Watch: Foo Fighters Debut New Song In Paris

WATCH: Ansel Elgort narrates “A Brief History” of Queen

Rock 95’s Favourite Canadian Songs

Dave Grohl Breaks F-Bomb Record at Glastonbury Festival

Bono and The Edge in Ottawa on July 1st

Five Mugshots of Famous Rockers

New Foo Fighters Album Coming

Chris Cornell’s Wife And Daughters Share Father’s Day Messages

Marvel announces Rock Inspired Comic Covers