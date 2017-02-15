Watch: Marvel Releases Another “Thor & Darryl” Clip

One of the questions of Captain America: Civil War was where are Thor and The Hulk?

Marvel released a video addressing where Thor was during Civil War at Comic Con last year, a mockumentary directed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi

See what Thor was up to during #CaptainAmericaCivilWar! Get this & other bonus on Dig HD 9/2 https://t.co/tWbG2IIs9h pic.twitter.com/M97y6CM1Mg — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 28, 2016

Now, as part of the home video release of Doctor Strange, Marvel has gifted us with a clip from Team Thor: Pt. 2, Where Are They Now?, which features more of Thor and his Australian roommate, Darryl.