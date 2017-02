A new video for Leonard Cohen’s Travelling Light has been released, and it will give you goosebumps.

Cohen’s son, Adam, created the video with Sammy Slabbinck, Cohen’s collaborator on You Want It Darker. It combines archival and never-before-seen footage of the singer.

Leonard Cohen died last November, less than a month You Want It Darker was released.

Watch the video for Travelling Light below: