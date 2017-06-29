WATCH: Guy Gets Hit by Bus, Goes Straight To the Pub

If this isn’t a lesson in looking both ways before crossing the street, I don’t know what is.

53-year-old Simon Smith was struck by an out-of-control bus in England. In the video He was crossing the street when the bus rounded the corner and struck him from behind catapulting him across the sidewalk. He slid a good five feet on his side and in the video there is debris falling everywhere because the bus sideswiped a storefront on it’s way by. After being thrown almost 20 feet, you’d think Smith would be leaving the scene in an ambulance. Nope. He casually gets up, dusts himself off, and walks RIGHT into the Purple Turtle pub.

(cover photo via EDDIE flickr)