WATCH: Guardians Of The Galaxy Cast Play A Revealing Game

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2 will be released May 5th, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the summer.

The cast is on their press tour, and joined Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night. After discussing their upcoming movie, as well as Avengers: Infinity War, the cast played a game called “Guess The Guardian”.

Kimmel decided to test their knowledge of their cast mates, and no surprise the results were hilarious.

Watch below: