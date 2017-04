Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip were big winners last night at the JUNOs.

Downie won Songwriter of the Year, Adult Alternative Album of the Year, and Recording Package of the Year. The Hip won Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year.

Although Gord Downie couldn’t be at the ceremony, they played a video message from him.

But here you can watch it in full:

Main Image via CBC