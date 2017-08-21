Watch: Foo Fighters Bring Out Rick Astley For “Never Gonna Give You Up”
Summer Sonic Festival Goers Get RickRolled
The Foo Fighters were joined by 80s pop icon Rick Astley during their live set at Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival over the weekend. They belted out a heavy rendition of Astley’s infamous hit “Never Gonna Give You Up,” but not before Astley shouted “come on you motherf*ckers” to the crowd.
Watch the clip below.
Foo Fighters’ new album Concrete and Gold is out September 15 via Roswell/RCA