Watch: Foo Fighters Are The Latest Guests On “Carpool Karaoke”

The Foo Fighters were the latest guest on The Late Late Show‘s viral segment Carpool Karaoke on Wednesday night.

The whole band piled in to James Corden’s van and ripped through their catalogue, singing hits like “Best of You,” “Learn to Fly” and one of their new singles, “The Sky Is a Neighborhood.”

Corden played some emphatic air drums on the last track, and when he asked Dave Grohl what he thought of his imaginary musical prowess Grohl replied “Keep your f***king hands on the wheel, man!”

The clip ended with a trip to Guitar Center, where Grohl, Corden and Foo’s drummer Taylor Hawkins had an epic 3-way drum battle.

Check out the entire clip below: