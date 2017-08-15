Listen Live

WATCH: First Trailer for Molly’s Game

A High-Stakes Poker Thriller Written and Directed by Aaron Sorkin

By Entertainment, Videos

The first trailer for Molly’s Game has been released. The film is built around Molly Bloom, played by Jessica Chastain, as she builds the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game attracting celebrities, sports stars and the Russian mob.

The film is the directorial debut of Aaron Sorkin and was filmed in Toronto. and also features Idris Elba, Michael Cera and Kevin Costner. It’s based on the book Molly’s Game: From Hollywood’s Elite to Wall Street’s Billionaire Boys Club, My High-Stakes Adventure in the World of Underground Poker.

Related posts

Big Feastival Full Schedule

The “Sonic the Hedgehog” Game You’ve Been Waiting For

Ric Flair Hospitalized

Play Mario Kart in Virtual Reality

Fans Caught Dave Grohl Moshing During Metallica Gig

WATCH: Tom Cruise Injured on Set of Mission Impossible 6

A Tattoo Gumball Machine

A Tour of Jack White’s Third Man Records Facility

Could you find North Korea on a map?