WATCH: First Trailer for Molly’s Game

The first trailer for Molly’s Game has been released. The film is built around Molly Bloom, played by Jessica Chastain, as she builds the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game attracting celebrities, sports stars and the Russian mob.

The film is the directorial debut of Aaron Sorkin and was filmed in Toronto. and also features Idris Elba, Michael Cera and Kevin Costner. It’s based on the book Molly’s Game: From Hollywood’s Elite to Wall Street’s Billionaire Boys Club, My High-Stakes Adventure in the World of Underground Poker.