Watch: Deadpool 2 ‘The Final Trailer’

Hilarious, Epic, Action Packed!

The final trailer for Deadpool 2 has dropped today and we can confirm that it’s beyond epic.

Within the trailer, not only is the black ops X-Team (X-Force) named dropped, we get to see Deadpool link up with the team of mutants and mercenaries in order to protect a peculiar kid (Julian Dennison) from Cable, a cyborg from the future.

Check out the video below to see the hilarious and action packed trailer for yourself!

Keep your eyes peeled for Deadpool 2, in theatres May 18th.

