WATCH: Deadpool 2 Teaser Trailer Released

Warning: Contains Explicit Language and Nudity

By Entertainment, Funny, Videos

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theatres in 2018, and it looks like it will be just as inappropriate and hilarious as the first one.

Anyone who stuck around after the credits rolled during Logan this weekend was treated to a short teaser trailer. It is everything we’ve come to expect from Deadpool – sarcastic, funny and completely outrageous. Of course, there’s also a Stan Lee cameo. It wouldn’t be a true Marvel teaser without one.

Watch below:

