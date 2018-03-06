Watch: Arkells Recap Pyeongchang Olympic Adventure

When Canadian Olympians announced that Hamilton’s Arkells were being played non-stop at Canada Olympic House in PyeongChang, South Korea, the band took a chance on Twitter. The Arkells asked Air Canada if they could make their own Olympic dream come true, and the airline obliged.

Like Wayne Gretzky once said, “You miss 100 per cent of the shots you don’t take.” Arkells took their shot and scored, and you can catch a recap of their PyeongChang adventure below.

Arkells are heading to #PyeongChang2018