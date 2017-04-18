WATCH: 12-Year-Old Tye Trujillo Makes His Debut On Stage With Korn

Korn is currently in South America for a few shows, and are without longtime bassist Fieldy due to what the band is calling “unforseen circumstances”.

It’s hard to imagine Korn with out Fieldy, but the band has enlisted a pretty talented replace. 12-year-old Tye Trujillo to take Fieldy’s place for the South American tour dates. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Tye is the son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo. I guess musical talent runs in the family!

Fan-filmed footage captured Tye’s first time on stage with Korn, in Colombia. Check out footage of Trujillo joining the band below.

A post shared by Don Chinche (@donchinche) on Apr 18, 2017 at 4:44am PDT

(Main photo courtesy of colectivosonora on Instagram)