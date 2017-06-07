Trudeau And Obama Friendship Rekindled In Montreal Diner

Montreal was shook last night when Former President Barack Obama showed up to have dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The two dined at Liverpool House, one of the spots owned by celebrity chef David McMillan.

Obama was in town to speak at Palais des Congrès, and was later spotted getting out of a Chevy Suburban in front of the diner.

The photos that were shared perfectly captured the two world leaders, particularly one tweeted by Trudeau, with his sleeves rolled up and Obama casually laying back on the bench opposite him. What they talked about, we have no idea, but here are a few photos of the beloved friendship below.