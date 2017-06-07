Listen Live

Trudeau And Obama Friendship Rekindled In Montreal Diner

Their Friendship Is Alive And Well

By Politics

Montreal was shook last night when Former President Barack Obama showed up to have dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The two dined at Liverpool House, one of the spots owned by celebrity chef David McMillan.

Obama was in town to speak at Palais des Congrès, and was later spotted getting out of a Chevy Suburban in front of the diner.

The photos that were shared perfectly captured the two world leaders, particularly one tweeted by Trudeau, with his sleeves rolled up and Obama casually laying back on the bench opposite him. What they talked about, we have no idea, but here are a few photos of the beloved friendship below.

 

Related posts

The Rock for President in 2020

Trump’s ‘Criminal Aliens’ Hotline Trolled with Reports of Space Aliens

Trump Has a Red Button on his Desk…But it Doesn’t Do What You Think it Does

Pamela Anderson Wrote a Strangely Erotic Poem About Donald Trump

Bruce Springsteen Releases Anti-Trump Protest Song

You Can Now Drink ‘Fake News Ale’ Thanks to a Toronto Brewery

New Marijuana Legislation to be Introduced Today

Budget Day

Movie Trailer Based On Rob Ford Scandals Released