Utah Governor Get’s Angry Letter About His Last Name

Utah governor, Spencer Cox, posted a letter he had received from one of his constituents, and it was not about how he can head to Washington and make things better for his voters. It was not them campaigning for Governor Cox to make change in laws.

Nah, they wanted him to change his last name.

Really grateful for the criticism and constructive feedback I get from constituents that demand I… *checks notes* …change my name? 😳🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RavFip8U4M — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) August 7, 2021

I had a grade 2 teacher whose name was Mr. Cox.

You can understand why he didn’t teach any older grades…