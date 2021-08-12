Listen Live

Biker In Edmonton Bumps Into Strangers Doing The Dirty

This makes MJ even more proud to be from Edmonton

By Audio, Funny, Host Blogs, Morning Show

Seeing someone in the nude isn’t the biggest deal, even seeing a couple in the act isn’t THAT alarming — unless it’s when you are on a bike trail heading right for them. This biker was in an Edmonton Forest on a trail designated for biking when a couple appears in front of him and there’s no going back — it’s a one way road kind of thing. Too bad there’s no audio because I wonder if the couple or the biker muttered anything because all three people knew what was happening.

It doesn’t indicate if this was in the evening or in the morning woods but you would have to assume the latter.

