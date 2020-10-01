WATCH: Weird Al Creates ‘America Is Doomed, The Musical’ out of Presidential Debate
Featuring auto-tuned presidential candidates
Weird Al is back. This time, he’s parodying the presidential debate. He posted his latest creation Wednesday called, “America Is Doomed, The Musical.”
The video features Yankovic as the debate moderator instead of Chris Wallace. Obviously he’s got Donald Trump and Joe Biden in there as well, except autotuned. You’ll be singing some of their more memorable lines all day after listening to this.