CCR Frontman John Fogerty Criticizes Donald Trump’s Use Of ‘Fortunate Son’ During Political Rallies

Singer John Fogerty of rock band, Creedence Clearwater Revival says President Donald Trump’s use of the band’s song ‘Fortunate Son’ at his political rallies is “confounding.”

He gave a statement on video via Instagram:

“Recently, the president has been using my song, ‘Fortunate Son,’ for his political rallies, which I find confounding to say the least.” He went on to explain that he wrote the song after his own stint serving in the military.

“Back in those days we still had a draft and something I was very upset about was the fact that people of privilege, in other words rich people, or people that had a position could use that to avoid the draft and not be taken into the military. I found it very upsetting that such a thing could occur and that’s why I wrote ‘Fortunate Son.’”

He also referenced the famous opening lines of the song: “Some folks are born, made to wave the flag / Ooh they’re red, white and blue / But when the band plays Hail to the Chief / they point the cannon at you.”

“That is exactly what happened recently in Lafayette Park when the president decided to take a walk across the park, he cleared out the area using federal troops so that he could stand in front of St. John’s Church with a Bible,” the singer continues. “It’s a song I could have written now. And so I find it confusing… that the president has chosen to use my song for his political rallies, when in fact it seems like he is probably the Fortunate Son.”

Fogerty’s statement comes after Trump was accused of referring to servicemen who died in battle as “losers” and “suckers.”

Watch the full video below:



YouTube / Creedence Clearwater Revival

Main Image via Facebook / CCR