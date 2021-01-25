Listen Live

Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Goes Viral And Makes History

Watch her performance here

By Host Blogs, Politics, Videos

22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman, who performed her original composition of “The Hill We Climb,” has made history as the youngest inaugural poet. She performed with such passion and ease at the 59th Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday. Her performance at the Capitol in front of President-elect Joe Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and the entire nation went viral too. She generated the most average interactions on social media on Inauguration Day.

She definitely stole the show. Watch her effortless performance here:


YouTube / ABC News

What’s amazing is that when she was younger, she had a speech impediment and now, she’s writing original poetry and reading it in front millions of people around the world at one of the biggest events.

Read more about Amanda here.

Related posts

Arkells Get Featured In TSN Hockey Montage As Canada Goes For Gold In World Juniors

Today Marks The 40th Anniversary Of The Death of John Lennon

WATCH: Queen & Adam Lambert Release ‘Somebody To Love’ Performance Video

WATCH: Beaver Breaks Through Ice Like She’s Superman In Viral Video

Elton John’s ‘Your Song’ Was Released 50 Years Ago Today

‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis Has Become The First ’90s Song To Hit A Billion Streams

WATCH: ‘The Witches’ Movie Trailer Starring Anne Hathaway

WATCH: Queen & Adam Lambert Release Performance Of ‘I Was Born To Love You’

WATCH: ‘My Octopus Teacher’ Becomes A Netflix Success