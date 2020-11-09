WATCH: Dave Chappelle’s Full Post-Election Saturday Night Live Monologue

The President of the United States was announced hours before Saturday Night Live aired on TV. That didn’t stop Dave Chappelle from giving us one of the greatest SNL monologues ever. It’s 16 minutes of pure genius…check it out for yourself.

He hosted the last post-election episode back in 2016, and has somehow outdone himself. If you’d like to check out that monologue, it was 11 minutes…but still amazing.

The episode also featured the likes of Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, and of course, Alec Baldwin as Trump.

Check out some of the highlights from the episode here.