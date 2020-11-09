Listen Live

WATCH: Dave Chappelle’s Full Post-Election Saturday Night Live Monologue

Brilliant

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Funny, Morning Show, Politics

The President of the United States was announced hours before Saturday Night Live aired on TV. That didn’t stop Dave Chappelle from giving us one of the greatest SNL monologues ever. It’s 16 minutes of pure genius…check it out for yourself.

He hosted the last post-election episode back in 2016, and has somehow outdone himself. If you’d like to check out that monologue, it was 11 minutes…but still amazing.

The episode also featured the likes of Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, and of course, Alec Baldwin as Trump.

Check out some of the highlights from the episode here.

Related posts

Foo Fighters the perfect musical guest for an historic SNL

WATCH: The Lego ‘Star Wars’ Holiday Special Trailer is Here

Kid steals the show!

WATCH: Kayakers Almost get Swallowed by a Whale

WATCH: Beaver Breaks Through Ice Like She’s Superman In Viral Video

‘Baby Shark’ is now the Most-Viewed YouTube Video Ever

WATCH: Schitt’s Creek Actresses Shine Bright In New Hudson’s Bay Holiday Campaign

Dave Chappelle to host Post-Election Saturday Night Live this Weekend

Michael Bay Unveils Trailer For A Pandemic Movie