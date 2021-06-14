Listen Live

Alberta Announces Three Separate 1 Million Dollar Vaccine Lotteries

Like everything else... it's not happening in Ontario

Are you over 18? Have you received your first shot of a vaccine? If you were living in Alberta, that’s all the requirements there are for you to be eligible for their vaccine lottery. 3 Million Dollars is up for grabs in separate million dollar draws, plus additional prizing. Alberta is wanting to get above 70% of their population with their first dose, and they are currently at 68% so you would think this stunt should push them over the threshold. Apparently Manitoba recently jumped on this trend last week as well, with $100,000 prizes for their citizens.

Here in Ontario we still can’t get a haircut for probably another month.

