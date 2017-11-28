Tips For Hosting The Ultimate Holiday Party

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year!” Yes, it is cliche, but the holidays are truly a magical time. A time to gather together with friends and family and celebrate the season of giving. There are plenty of opportunities that will present themselves for holiday-party hosting. Here are a few tips to take yours to the next level, so that people will still be talking about it next Christmas.

Pick A Theme

This seems obvious – the theme is Christmas. But put a little more thought in to it, and your party will hit legendary status. Ugly Christmas Sweater, Holiday Pyjamas, heck even a costume party. The possibilities are truly endless.

A post shared by Katie Smith/Angela Broadrick (@lularoekatieangela) on Nov 17, 2017 at 4:07am PST

Host A Hot Chocolate Bar

With just a little effort, you can create a delightful chocolate bar that will leave your guests talking for months afterwards. You might be thinking that hot chocolate is just for kids, but you’d be wrong. Offer up some Baileys, Frangelico, Amaretto and Kahlua in addition to the regular hot chocolate ‘accoutrements‘ (marshmallows, whipped cream, chocolate chips, sprinkles etc.) and BOOM, your guests will keep coming back for more.

Play A Gift Exchange Game

Traditional gift exchange? No thanks! Spice things up with a gift exchange game. There are lots of options here, but our personal favourite is the Switch, Steal, Unwrap game. The general idea is, everyone brings a gift (or multiple gifts) and the gifts get passed around the table based on the roll of the dice until all gifts get unwrapped. It’s hilarious, super fun and can even get competitive!

Decorate Your Red Cups

Plain old red cups are fine for every day use, but it’s the holidays! A super simple DIY, and instead of solo cups you’ve got Santa cups! All you need it black tape and a button. What are you waiting for?





Make Your House Smell “Christmas-y”

This is a minor detail that your guests may not even pick up on at first, but it will elevate any holiday party. Put a pot of water on the stove, add a few cinnamon sticks, fresh cranberries, orange slices, cloves, some nutmeg and a little vanilla. Let it simmer, and your house will smell like Christmas in no time.

Invest In Photo Props

Like it or not, we live in the age of social media, so why not embrace it? Fun, holiday photo props will let everyone know just how fun your party is – because your guests will be sharing the photos all over their social feeds!

A post shared by Paper + Planes (@paperandplanes_etsy) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:10am PST

Holiday Jello Shots

I mean….enough said!

A post shared by Holly (@stemberg) on Dec 30, 2016 at 6:41pm PST

Deck The Halls

They say less is more, and that may be true the rest of the year but this is the HOLIDAYS! There is no such thing as too much. This doesn’t have to cost a lot either. There are tons of easy, affordable and fun DIY options out there. Get creative!