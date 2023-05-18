Playing Games With Texas King @ The Rec Room

If you’re going to play a rock show at a unique venue like a games room, it only makes sense to play the games first! Find out about Texas King’s gaming habits, life on the road, worst dates, & more! A unique interview opportunity between the band & McCully.

TEXAS KING VS. MCCULLY

Let it be known, that after Jordan revealed that table tennis was his sport, McCully played him in an epic match-up that this video doesn’t capture the intensity of! The final score was 11-9, fyi.

Fore more on Texas King, tour dates & how to score their music, check ’em out here!