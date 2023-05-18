Listen Live

Playing Games With Texas King @ The Rec Room

Before Texas King played at the Rec Room, we played with Texas King...in the Rec Room!

By Entertainment, Funny, Host Blogs, Interview, Music, Weird and Wonderful

If you’re going to play a rock show at a unique venue like a games room, it only makes sense to play the games first! Find out about Texas King’s gaming habits, life on the road, worst dates, & more! A unique interview opportunity between the band & McCully.

TEXAS KING VS. MCCULLY

Let it be known, that after Jordan revealed that table tennis was his sport, McCully played him in an epic match-up that this video doesn’t capture the intensity of! The final score was 11-9, fyi.

Fore more on Texas King, tour dates & how to score their music, check ’em out here!

Related posts

The 8 Greatest Guitar Solos Of All Time

Terrifying AI-Generated Beer Commercial Will Scare The Hell Out Of You

Have You Ever Seen A Tape Deck That Flips Around Automatically?