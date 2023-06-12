Listen Live

New York Yankees Announcer Gets Drilled In The Face With A Foul Ball

Right Off His Forehead

By Audio, Funny, Host Blogs, Morning Show, Sports, Videos

Have you ever caught a foul ball? Has one ever even come close to you? It seems to happen when you are least expecting it, and sometimes not paying attention — that’s when you’re in the crowd though. If you’re in the broadcasting booth of course you are watching the game, but they do have a bit of a blind spot.
John Sterling, the Yankee’s announcer, lost track of the ball as it was hit foul and the ball came right into the booth — and right at his forehead. The audio and video is great for this and the only surprising thing is that it doesn’t happen more.

Related posts

New Yorker Has Hilarious Reaction To Smoke From Canada Forest Fires

NHL Reporter Manages To Stiff Arm Unruly Fan And Continue To Do Her Job

UK Band Royal Blood Insult The Crowd And Flip Them Off For Not Showing Love Or Clapping