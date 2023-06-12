New York Yankees Announcer Gets Drilled In The Face With A Foul Ball

Have you ever caught a foul ball? Has one ever even come close to you? It seems to happen when you are least expecting it, and sometimes not paying attention — that’s when you’re in the crowd though. If you’re in the broadcasting booth of course you are watching the game, but they do have a bit of a blind spot.

John Sterling, the Yankee’s announcer, lost track of the ball as it was hit foul and the ball came right into the booth — and right at his forehead. The audio and video is great for this and the only surprising thing is that it doesn’t happen more.

Yankees announcer John Sterling got hit hard by this foul ball 😳pic.twitter.com/qVw6JyrpnW — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 11, 2023