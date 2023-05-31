Listen Live

Canadian Woman Wins Gloucester Cheese Race Impressively As She Finishes The Race Unconscious

Making Canada Proud

It’s an event that comes up every year and there’s never any build-up or anticipation, it’s an event that all of a sudden happens — and then we watch the replay. And this year the replay is certainly worth the watch for a number of reasons.

Our winner is a Canadian woman named Delaney Irving who was sprinting down the hill when her legs gave out and she fell directly on her face…and rolled and rolled…into first place.

A moment she will have forever…victory and maybe a concussion? It might not be something she remembers but at least there’s a video.
She went through what she thinks happened in the interview after and shared if she will be back next year to defend the title.
Will she have the same strategy?

