Canadian Woman Wins Gloucester Cheese Race Impressively As She Finishes The Race Unconscious
Making Canada Proud
It’s an event that comes up every year and there’s never any build-up or anticipation, it’s an event that all of a sudden happens — and then we watch the replay. And this year the replay is certainly worth the watch for a number of reasons.
Our winner is a Canadian woman named Delaney Irving who was sprinting down the hill when her legs gave out and she fell directly on her face…and rolled and rolled…into first place.
🧀 Canadian 🇨🇦 Delaney Irving won’t remember much of winning the Woman’s race at #cheeserolling.— Greatest Hits Radio Gloucester (@GHRGloucester) May 29, 2023
After being knocked out on her way down, she was unconscious for a period of time but told us it was all worth it.
⚠️ WARNING: Contains graphic images pic.twitter.com/yxwk0YaGUE
A moment she will have forever…victory and maybe a concussion? It might not be something she remembers but at least there’s a video.
She went through what she thinks happened in the interview after and shared if she will be back next year to defend the title.
Will she have the same strategy?
🇨🇦 Speaking to us afterwards, Delaney Irving confirmed she was okay and told us she was heading off to hospital as a precaution #cheeserolling pic.twitter.com/8yBbzXsYDl— Greatest Hits Radio Gloucester (@GHRGloucester) May 29, 2023