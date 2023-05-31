Canadian Woman Wins Gloucester Cheese Race Impressively As She Finishes The Race Unconscious

It’s an event that comes up every year and there’s never any build-up or anticipation, it’s an event that all of a sudden happens — and then we watch the replay. And this year the replay is certainly worth the watch for a number of reasons.

Our winner is a Canadian woman named Delaney Irving who was sprinting down the hill when her legs gave out and she fell directly on her face…and rolled and rolled…into first place.

🧀 Canadian 🇨🇦 Delaney Irving won’t remember much of winning the Woman’s race at #cheeserolling.



After being knocked out on her way down, she was unconscious for a period of time but told us it was all worth it.



⚠️ WARNING: Contains graphic images pic.twitter.com/yxwk0YaGUE — Greatest Hits Radio Gloucester (@GHRGloucester) May 29, 2023

A moment she will have forever…victory and maybe a concussion? It might not be something she remembers but at least there’s a video.

She went through what she thinks happened in the interview after and shared if she will be back next year to defend the title.

Will she have the same strategy?