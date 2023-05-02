Listen Live

Terrifying AI-Generated Beer Commercial Will Scare The Hell Out Of You

This Certainly Won't Make You Want To Drink Beer

We are beginning to see AI pop up all over social media displaying all its capabilities, including answering questions, writing papers, researching any topic you need, and now showing how creative it is by making an entire commercial. Generating all of the ‘characters’ in the spot, as well as the product and setting. Will AI-generated commercials be the new norm?

No. We are not close to that. Someone thought we were, but they were wrong. Some commercials are meant to be bizarre, creepy, and weird, and although this beer commercial is, that was not the intent.

You can see the AI-generated people move a little differently, more terrifying than us, and when they attempt to drink beer in this commercial you are better off looking away.

