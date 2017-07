For the Toronto commuters among us, the days can sometimes seem long. Two or three hours disappear in your car every weekday. A ingenious man in Munich has come up with a great solution – he swims to work.

Benjamin David was tired of the daily drive to work, so he purchased a waterproof bag and swims 2km to work in the Isar River in Germany. BBC Capital followed him for his commute.

CC image courtesy of masT3rOD via Flickr