‘The Sopranos’ Is Returning With A Movie Prequel

The acclaimed crime HBO Television series The Sopranos revolves around the life of Tony Soprano, an italian American mobster who has to navigate his home life and criminal organization.

The show aired for a total of 6 seasons, from 1999 to 2007, and starred actors like James Gandolfini, Michael Imperioli, and Edie Falco. It also won 21 Emmy awards as well as 5 Golden Globes in it’s day.

With all that in mind, fans of the show will be excited to learn that a movie prequel has been announced and is in the works.

Creator David Chase has partnered with Sopranos writer Lawrence Konner in creating a script for the film. The movie is under the working title “The Many Saints of Newark” and is set to be in New Jersey in the 1960s, during the time of the infamous Newark riots.

It has been reported that certain characters from the original television series will be present in the film.

“David [Chase] is a masterful storyteller,” Warner Bros Pictures Group chair Toby Emmerich told Variety. “And we, along with our colleagues at HBO, are thrilled that he has decided to revisit, and enlarge, the Soprano universe in a feature film.”

The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Check out the The Sopranos television series trailer below: