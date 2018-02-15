The Smashing Pumpkins Confirm Reunion And North American Tour

It’s been nearly 20 years since The Smashing Pumpkins went on tour – as of today three out of four founding members of the band came together to announce their “Shiny and Oh So Bright” tour.

Frontman Billy Corgan, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist James Iha will all perform on the North American tour, with the exclusion of original bassist D’arcy Wretzky.

It’s no secret that there has been issues between Wretzky and the rest of the band, as she blamed Corgan in an interview with Blast Echo for her exclusion from the reunion.

The band promptly replied to this statement,

“Despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon.”

The tour coincides with the 30th anniversary of the The Smashing Pumpkins formation and will play songs off their first five albums. On July 12th the tour begins in Glendale Arizona and ends on September 7th, in Boise Idaho, with a total of 36 shows.

Tickets go on sale February 23rd at 10 am local time.

“This show and staging will be unlike any we’ve ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we’ve ever played. For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang,” states frontman Billy Corgan.

Check out The Smashing Pumpkin’s track “Shiny and Oh So Bright” below.

The Smashing Pumpkins Tour Dates

July 12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

July 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

July 16 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

July 17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Aerna

July 24 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

July 25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 27 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

July 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

August 1 – New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

August 7 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

August 8 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

August 11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

August 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

August 19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 20 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

August 21 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

August 24 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

August 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

August 27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

August 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

September 1 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

September 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

September 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 7 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center