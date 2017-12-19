“The Office” Might be Getting a Revival

NBC is getting ready to revive “The Office”.

The network is looking at a 2018-2019 release for the reboot, which would feature a mixture of new and old cast members. Steve Carell, who starred as the regional manager, Michael Scott, will not be part of the revival. The show would be set at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton, PA. branch. The search for a new Regional Manager is currently underway.

NBC’s network President Bob Greenblatt had previously said his revival wishlist included “The Office” and “30 Rock”. The network recently rebooted “Will & Grace”, which has already been renewed for a second season and received multiple Golden Globe nominations.