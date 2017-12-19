Listen Live

“The Office” Might be Getting a Revival

Dunder Mifflin is getting some new blood

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

NBC is getting ready to revive “The Office”.

The network is looking at a 2018-2019 release for the reboot, which would feature a mixture of new and old cast members. Steve Carell, who starred as the regional manager, Michael Scott, will not be part of the revival. The show would be set at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton, PA. branch. The search for a new Regional Manager is currently underway.

NBC’s network President Bob Greenblatt had previously said his revival wishlist included “The Office” and “30 Rock”. The network recently rebooted “Will & Grace”, which has already been renewed for a second season and received multiple Golden Globe nominations.

[via TVLine]

Related posts

‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Disney Would Buy Fox 20 Years Ago

BBC Children’s Network Suspends Josh Homme Over Kicking Incident

WATCH: Two Bros Speak at L.A. City Council Meeting to Fight for House Parties

Ryan Reynolds to Play Detective Pikachu in Pokemon Movie

Queens Of The Stone Age Frontman Apologizes For Kicking Photographer In The Face

Watch: Jurassic World Trailer Released

Gordon Lightfoot To Close-Out Massey Hall Before Two-Year Renovation

WATCH: Nashville Pred’s Forward Gets His Biggest Assist Off Ice

Director Brian Singer Fired From Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody