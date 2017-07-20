The New Batmobile Unveiled!

For the first time ever, the Batmobile from the new Justice League movie has been shown to the public. The Batmobile unveiling was done at a Mattel event at San Diego Comic Con.

For the first time in public, the new upgraded Batmobile from this November’s #JusticeLeague #sdcc pic.twitter.com/pMafF2NGRr — Fandango (@Fandango) July 20, 2017

It’s the real Batmobile used in Justice League #SDCC pic.twitter.com/4uKBVB8MMO — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) July 20, 2017

Justice League hits theatres on November 17th in IMAX 3D.