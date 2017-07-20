Listen Live

The New Batmobile Unveiled!

The vehicle from this November's Justice League was just revealed!

For the first time ever, the Batmobile from the new Justice League movie has been shown to the public. The Batmobile unveiling was done at a Mattel event at San Diego Comic Con.

Justice League hits theatres on November 17th in IMAX 3D.

