The New Batmobile Unveiled!
The vehicle from this November's Justice League was just revealed!
For the first time ever, the Batmobile from the new Justice League movie has been shown to the public. The Batmobile unveiling was done at a Mattel event at San Diego Comic Con.
For the first time in public, the new upgraded Batmobile from this November’s #JusticeLeague #sdcc pic.twitter.com/pMafF2NGRr
— Fandango (@Fandango) July 20, 2017
It’s the real Batmobile used in Justice League #SDCC pic.twitter.com/4uKBVB8MMO
— Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) July 20, 2017
Justice League hits theatres on November 17th in IMAX 3D.