The Killer Request Lifetime Supply Of Orange Chicken After Finding Lyrics In A Fortune Cookie

I'd Smile For A Lifetime Supply Of Orange Chicken

After enjoying some grub from Panda Express this past weekend, The Killers discovered the lyrics to their Hot Fuss single “Smile Like You Mean It” in a fortune cookie.

In response to the find, the band has asked for a lifetime supply of orange chicken in exchange for using their lyrics in fortunes.

Sounds like a fair trade to us.

