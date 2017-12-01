Listen Live

Funny Or Die Series “Zach Morris Is Trash” Destroys Your Favourite Childhood Series

But It's All So True

By Funny, Videos, Weird and Wonderful

If you were born between the years of 1984 and 1992, odds are you spent a lot of time watching Saved By The Bell. It’s most likely a staple of your childhood.

Well, prepare to have that piece of your heart ripped out. Funny or Die has a hilarious series called “Zach Morris Is Trash“. Step by step, it goes through all the reasons that Zach Morris isn’t just a lovable trouble maker, he’s actually the worst. They’re not wrong and also it’s hilarious.

Check out a few episodes below:

 

Related posts

Reporter Learns The Hard Way Why You Should Never Mix Coke & Liquid Nitrogen

The Trailer For “Avengers: Infinity War” Has Arrived

LISTEN: The Darcys: Another Log on the Fire

Voyager “Golden Record” Getting Vinyl Re-Issue

See What’s Coming To Netflix This December

Newfoundlanders Turn Delayed Flight In To Giant SingALong At Pearson Airport

The Plaza Hotel In New York Offering A “Kevin McAllister Experience”

Watch: Green Day Pays Homage To ‘They Live’ In New ‘Back In The U.S.A’ Video

Watch: The Tragically Hip Receive The Order Of Canada