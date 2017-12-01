Funny Or Die Series “Zach Morris Is Trash” Destroys Your Favourite Childhood Series
But It's All So True
If you were born between the years of 1984 and 1992, odds are you spent a lot of time watching Saved By The Bell. It’s most likely a staple of your childhood.
Well, prepare to have that piece of your heart ripped out. Funny or Die has a hilarious series called “Zach Morris Is Trash“. Step by step, it goes through all the reasons that Zach Morris isn’t just a lovable trouble maker, he’s actually the worst. They’re not wrong and also it’s hilarious.
Check out a few episodes below: