Funny Or Die Series “Zach Morris Is Trash” Destroys Your Favourite Childhood Series

If you were born between the years of 1984 and 1992, odds are you spent a lot of time watching Saved By The Bell. It’s most likely a staple of your childhood.

Well, prepare to have that piece of your heart ripped out. Funny or Die has a hilarious series called “Zach Morris Is Trash“. Step by step, it goes through all the reasons that Zach Morris isn’t just a lovable trouble maker, he’s actually the worst. They’re not wrong and also it’s hilarious.

Check out a few episodes below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>