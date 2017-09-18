The 2017 Emmy Awards

With Game of Thrones ineligible to win any awards this year, it was anybody’s game at the 69th annual Emmy Awards. Big winners this year included “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Veep”. Stephen Colbert hosted.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” won a total of 11 Emmy’s including “Outstanding Drama Series”, “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series” for Elizabeth Moss, and “Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series” for Reed Morano.

Julia Louise-Dreyfus broke a record with her sixth win in a row in the “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series” category for “Veep”.

Saturday Night Live nabbed quite a few awards including one for Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of Donald Trump.

Congrats to Alec Baldwin on his Supporting Actor win, but was really pulling for @TitussBurgess #Emmys https://t.co/YQJSejWzVy pic.twitter.com/0oHGzRn0l0 — Variance Magazine (@VARIANCEmag) September 18, 2017

Kate McKinnon also took home another statue for her portrayal of Hillary Clinton. Saturday Night Live earned 22 nominations this year and six wins.

Emmy Award Nominees And Winners



Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale” ― WINNER

“House of Cards”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Veep” ― WINNER

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”