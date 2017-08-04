Super Realistic Superhero Armor

San Diego Comic Con has come and gone. If you wanted to take the convention home with you, take a peek at this super realistic body armour from UD Replicas.

The suits come in multiple pieces and are built from leather, lycra and silicone. The individual component prices vary but to buy a full Batman suit, you’ll spend around $2,000 US.

UD Replicas builds realistic armour for several characters including Superman, Wonder Woman and The Flash.