Springsteen Cover Band Cancels Trump Inauguration Performance at Springsteen’s Request

The B Street band is a Bruce Springsteen cover band who had already confirmed their appearance at the Inauguration gala even before the results of the election came out in November. This would have been their third time performing at the Inauguration Gala.

Yesterday, the band released a surprising statement in a local paper announcing they were pulling out of the Gala at what looks to be the request of Bruce Springsteen himself:

“With deepest apologies to our fans and the New Jersey Inaugural Ball committee, the B Street Band is withdrawing from performing at this year’s inauguration Gala. Our decision is based SOLELY on the respect and gratitude we have for Bruce and the E Street Band. Bruce’s music has been the foundation of our livelihood. The B Street Band would not exist without the talents of Bruce and our E Street brothers. We are most grateful to these rock legends and look forward to many more years of emulating and performing the Forever Music, of Bruce Springsteen.”

(cover photo via Laura flickr)