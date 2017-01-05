Snoop Dogg Gave Willie Nelson The Perfect Christmas Gift

There is no feeling quite like finding the perfect Christmas gift for someone on your list. Snoop Dogg likely had a moment of pure joy when he found the item he gifted to his friend Willie Nelson over the holidays.

Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater pic.twitter.com/jzaw7pkQEe — Willie Nelson (@willienelson) January 4, 2017

The festive top is $45 on getdeez.com but it is, sadly sold-out, so you’ll have to wait until next December to snag yours. The gift exchange is the latest collaboration between the music icons, following on the heels of their recorded duets on “My Medicine” and “Superman.”

(Courtesy Willie Nelson/Twitter)