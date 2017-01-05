Listen Live

Snoop Dogg Gave Willie Nelson The Perfect Christmas Gift

Cough, Cough

By Entertainment, Funny

There is no feeling quite like finding the perfect Christmas gift for someone on your list. Snoop Dogg likely had a moment of pure joy when he found the item he gifted to his friend Willie Nelson over the holidays.

The festive top is $45 on getdeez.com but it is, sadly sold-out, so you’ll  have to wait until next December to snag yours. The gift exchange is the latest collaboration between the music icons, following on the heels of their recorded duets on “My Medicine” and “Superman.”

(Courtesy Willie Nelson/Twitter)

Related posts

iPhone’s ‘Theatre Mode’ Lets You Check Phone in Cinema Without Being Annoying

Why Michael Keaton Walked Away from the Batman Franchise

WATCH: Guy Passes Out On Stage, Sleeps Through Entire Metal Set

Wolverine & Deadpool In The Same Movie? Ryan Reynolds Hopes So

WATCH: The New Trailer for ‘Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’

See Chicago and the Doobie Brothers

Carrie Fisher’s Death Could Mean a Big Payout for Disney

WATCH: How to Stop Your Pet from Snoring

7 Easy-to-keep New Year’s Resolutions