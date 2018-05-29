Seth Meyers, Wanda Sykes & More Coming To Just For Laughs 42
Big Laughs Coming Your Way!
Toronto’s major comedy festival is coming back this summer!
The first wave of festival lineup was announced today with a stellar list of comedians. This years headliners include Seth Meyers, Jo Koy, Wanda Sykes, Hannibal Buress, Anthony Jeselnik, Chris D’Elia and Ken Jeong. JFL42 kicks off late summer September 20 – 29 with headlining artists taking the stage at The Sony Centre.
Also included on the bill this year is Nick Swardson, Lil Rey Howery, Maria Bamford, Jeff Ross, Nikki Glaser and many more. See the full lineup so far here.
Passes to JFL42 go on sale Friday, June 1 at 10:00 AM with individual tickets going on sale Friday, June 8 at 10:00 AM.