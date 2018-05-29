Listen Live

Seth Meyers, Wanda Sykes & More Coming To Just For Laughs 42

Big Laughs Coming Your Way!

By Entertainment, Funny

Toronto’s major comedy festival is coming back this summer!

The first wave of festival lineup was announced today with a stellar list of comedians. This years headliners include Seth MeyersJo KoyWanda SykesHannibal BuressAnthony JeselnikChris D’Elia and Ken Jeong. JFL42 kicks off late summer September 20 – 29 with headlining artists taking the stage at The Sony Centre.

Also included on the bill this year is Nick Swardson, Lil Rey Howery, Maria Bamford, Jeff Ross, Nikki Glaser and many more. See the full lineup so far here.

 

A post shared by JFL42 (@jfl42) on

Passes to JFL42 go on sale Friday, June 1 at 10:00 AM with individual tickets going on sale Friday, June 8 at 10:00 AM.

Related posts

Seth Rogen Has Volunteered To Be The Voice Of The TTC

‘Sesame Street’ Sues Makers of Raunchy Puppet Movie ‘The Happytime Murders’

I May Visit Toronto After Hearing This

Arkells Release Video For “People’s Champ”

WATCH: Two Lynx Screaming Will Haunt Your Nightmares

Check Out What’s Coming To Netflix This June

Dave Grohl Judged A BBQ Contest In Memphis

Where to go for Fireworks!

Watch: Will Arnett Plays “Is It Canadian?”