‘Roseanne’ Spinoff in the Works…Without Roseanne

The Connor's will live on...maybe

By Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

The sudden cancellation of Roseanne last week left many cast and crew out of work after Roseanne Barr’s racist Tweet tirade. There are several rumours floating around as to what is going to be done (if anything). One report, according to Vanity Fair, says there will be a Roseanne spinoff focusing on her daughter Darlene, played by Sara Gilbert.

Gilbert was an executive producer of the Roseanne revival and one of the first cast/crew members to distance herself from Roseanne on Twitter.

Apparently ABC executives will be holding meetings this week to talk through spinoff ideas. Their only rule, according to TMZ is that “they have to be without Roseanne Barr and the actress and former head writer of the sitcom would not be able to financially benefit from any new incarnation of the series.” Apparently John Goodman is interested in the potential spinoff as well.

