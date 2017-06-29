Rock 95’s Favourite Canadian Songs

In honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, we asked our hosts to name their three favourite Canadian songs of all-time.

Craig Ross (Rock 95 Morning Crew)

Max Webster, “Hangover”

Rush, “Limelight”

Tragically Hip, “Locked In The Trunk Of A Car”

Cat (Rock 95 Morning Crew)

Tom Cochrane “Life is a Highway”

Sloan “If It Feels Good, Do It”

Metric “Help I’m Alive”

Tim Westin (Rockin’ the Midday)

The Guess Who, “American Woman”

The Glorious Sons, “Heavy”

The Tragically Hip, “Ahead by A Century”

Randy Richards (Afternoon Drive)

The Tragically Hip, “Too”

The Tragically Hip, “Bobcaygeon”

The Tragically Hip, “Blow at High Dough”



Noah Campbell (New Rock Hour)