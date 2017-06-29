Rock 95’s Favourite Canadian Songs
Get Your Canada Day Weekend Playlist Ready!
In honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, we asked our hosts to name their three favourite Canadian songs of all-time.
Craig Ross (Rock 95 Morning Crew)
- Max Webster, “Hangover”
- Rush, “Limelight”
- Tragically Hip, “Locked In The Trunk Of A Car”
Cat (Rock 95 Morning Crew)
- Tom Cochrane “Life is a Highway”
- Sloan “If It Feels Good, Do It”
- Metric “Help I’m Alive”
Tim Westin (Rockin’ the Midday)
- The Guess Who, “American Woman”
- The Glorious Sons, “Heavy”
- The Tragically Hip, “Ahead by A Century”
Randy Richards (Afternoon Drive)
- The Tragically Hip, “Too”
- The Tragically Hip, “Bobcaygeon”
- The Tragically Hip, “Blow at High Dough”
Noah Campbell (New Rock Hour)
- PUP, “Sleep in the Heat” (WARNING: this video will make you feel things)
- Arkells, “Knocking At The Door” (WARNING: HOT FIRE)
- Hollerado, “Born Yesterday” (WARNING: NO WARNING)