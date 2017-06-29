Listen Live

Rock 95’s Favourite Canadian Songs

Get Your Canada Day Weekend Playlist Ready!

By Entertainment, Host Blogs, Music

In honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, we asked our hosts to name their three favourite Canadian songs of all-time.

Craig Ross (Rock 95 Morning Crew)

  • Max Webster, “Hangover”
  • Rush, “Limelight”
  • Tragically Hip, “Locked In The Trunk Of A Car”

Cat (Rock 95 Morning Crew)

  • Tom Cochrane “Life is a Highway”
  • Sloan “If It Feels Good, Do It”
  • Metric “Help I’m Alive”

Tim Westin (Rockin’ the Midday)

  • The Guess Who, “American Woman”
  • The Glorious Sons, “Heavy”
  • The Tragically Hip, “Ahead by A Century”

Randy Richards (Afternoon Drive)

  • The Tragically Hip, “Too”
  • The Tragically Hip, “Bobcaygeon”
  • The Tragically Hip, “Blow at High Dough”

Noah Campbell (New Rock Hour)

  • PUP, “Sleep in the Heat” (WARNING: this video will make you feel things)
  • Arkells, “Knocking At The Door” (WARNING: HOT FIRE)
  • Hollerado, “Born Yesterday” (WARNING: NO WARNING)

Related posts

WATCH: New Cineplex Barcade in Downtown Toronto

Last Day of School!

Watch: Fan-Made ‘Rufio’ Origin Story Short Film Hits The Internet

SURPRISE: Canada 150 Roll Up The Rim launches today!

kitty macgyver

Canada 150 Celebrations start today

Alec Baldwin Will Bring his Trump Back to ‘SNL’

WATCH: Jackie Chan’s unexpected new leading role

Canada Day 150 Celebrations