Radiohead To Issue Remastered ‘OK Computer’ And Previously Unreleased Material

After some clever teasing Radiohead have finally unveiled plans to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of their landmark record OK Computer. OKNOTOK arrives June 23 via XL Recordings and will feature the original OK Computer album remastered, as well as B-sides and three previously unreleased songs.

The three previously unreleased songs to be included are “I Promise,” “Lift,” and “Man Of War.” Check out the artwork and packaging for the light blue 3-LP format below.

More information, via official release:

The OKNOTOK BOXED EDITION will ship in July, featuring a black box emblazoned with a dark image of a burned copy of OK Computer containing three heavyweight 180 gram black 12″ vinyl records and a hardcover book containing more than thirty artworks (many of which have never been seen before) and full lyrics to all the tracks (except the ones that haven’t really got any lyrics). Under this weighty tome are yet more surprises: a notebook containing 104 pages from Thom Yorke’s library of scrawled notes of the time, a sketchbook containing 48 pages of Donwood and Tchock’s ‘preparatory work’ and a C90 cassette mix tape compiled by the band, taken from OK Computer session archives and demo tapes. Digital formats, double CD, and triple 180g LP versions of the 23 track album will be released widely on June 23rd.

OKNOTOK track list:

Disc 1:

1. Airbag

2. Paranoid Android

3. Subterranean Homesick Alien

4. Exit Music (For a Film)

5. Let Down

6. Karma Police

7. Fitter Happier

8. Electioneering

9. Climbing Up the Walls

10. No Surprises

11. Lucky

12. The Tourist

Disc 2:

1. I Promise

2. Man of War

3. Lift

4. Lull

5. Meeting in the Aisle

6. Melatonin

7. A Reminder

8. Polyethylene (Parts 1 & 2)

9. Pearly

10. Palo Alto

11. How I Made My Millions