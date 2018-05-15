Listen Live

Queen Will, Queen Will Rock You (In New Biopic Trailer)

On Monday we got our first glimpse at the new Queen biopic film, Bohemian Rhapsody in a teaser trailer.

This morning, the Fox shared a full-length trailer, giving us a complete look at Rami Malek as the legendary singer Freddie Mercury. The film chronicles the band’s rise to fame, with a heavy focus on Freddie Mercury’s path to becoming one of the world’s greatest and most beloved entertainers.

Watch the trailer below before it hits theaters November 2, 2018.

