Like it or not, we are in peak pumpkin season. That means there are tons of pumpkin festivals all over the place. At one such pumpkin festival, competitive eater Molly Schuyler set a new pumpkin pie eating world record by downing 48 pieces of pumpkin pie in 10 minutes. It’s her second record. She set the first record in 2015 when she ate 47 pieces of pie in 10 minutes.

The contest begins at the 24:30 mark.