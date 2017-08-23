Poster And New Trailer For Tragically Hip Documentary Released
"Long Time Running" Will Hit Theaters Nationwide September 14th
On Tuesday it was announced that Long Time Running, the documentary chronicling The Tragically Hip’s Man Machine Poem tour last summer would premiere at TIFF this year.
Today, an official poster and trailer were released, along with the news that the doc will play in select theaters nationwide on September 14th.
The doc will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the emotional 2016 tour. It was directed by Canadian filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal and Nick de Pencier. Watch the full trailer below:
Tickets will go on sale at Cineplex and Landmark cinemas this week.
|City
|Theatre Name
|Prov
|Starts
|Cinemas
|Etobicoke
|Queensway 20 AVX + VIP
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Oakville
|Cineplex Odeon Winston Churchill Cinemas
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Vaughan
|Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan IMAX + AVX
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Brampton
|Silvercity 16 Brampton
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Whitby
|Landmark 24 Whitby
|ON
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|Scarborough
|Eglinton Town Center 16
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Richmond Hill
|Silvercity 14 Richmond Hill
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Mississauga
|Cineplex Odeon Courtney Park Cinemas 16
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Markham
|Cineplex Cinemas Downtown Markham VIP & IMAX
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Newmarket
|Silvercity 13 Newmarket + XScape
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Scarborough
|Cineplex Cinemas Scarborough
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Oshawa
|Cineplex Odeon Oshawa 10 Cinemas
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Toronto
|Silvercity Yonge/Eglntn 9
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|North York
|Cineplex Cinemas Empress Walk
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Aurora
|Aurora Centre 10 Cinemas
|ON
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Niagara Falls
|Niagara Square 10
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Saint Catharines
|Landmark 10 Pen Centre
|ON
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|Ajax
|Ajax 10
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Orangeville
|Galaxy 7 Orangeville
|ON
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Bowmanville
|Clarington Place 11
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Toronto
|Cineplex Odeon Yonge & Dundas Cinemas
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Langley
|Cineplex Cinemas Langley + IMAX
|BC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Richmond
|Silvercity Riverport 19 IMAX + AVX
|BC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Coquitlam
|Silvercity 20 Coquitlam
|BC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Surrey
|Grande Strawberry Hill 12
|BC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Abbotsford
|Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford & VIP
|BC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Pitt Meadows
|Cineplex Odeon Meadowtown Centre 10
|BC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Chilliwack
|Galaxy Chilliwack 8
|BC
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Mission
|Silvercity 12 Mission
|BC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|New Westminster
|Landmark 10 New West
|BC
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|No. Vancouver
|Cineplex Cinemas Esplanade
|BC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Vancouver
|Park
|BC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Brossard
|Cineplex Brossard 16 + VIP Cinemas
|QC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Laval
|Colossus Laval 18
|QC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Montreal
|Cineplex Odeon Forum Cinemas
|QC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Kirkland
|Coliseum Kirkland 12
|QC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Montreal
|Starcite Montreal 17
|QC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Montreal
|Latin Quartier 17
|QC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Cote-Saint-Luc
|Cavendish Mall 8
|QC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Victoriaville
|Galaxy 7 Victoriaville
|QC
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Edmonton
|South Edmonton Commons 16
|AB
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Edmonton
|North Edmonton 14 Cinemas
|AB
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Sherwood Park
|Galaxy 10 Sherwood Park
|AB
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Grande Prairie
|Cineplex Odeon Grande Prairie
|AB
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Edmonton
|Landmark 9 City Centre
|AB
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|Fort Mc Murray
|Landmark 6 Ft McMurray
|AB
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|Drayton Valley
|Landmark 3 Drayton Val
|AB
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|Calgary
|Scotiabank Theatre Chinook 16 + IMAX
|AB
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Calgary
|Landmark 16 Ctry Hills
|AB
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|Calgary
|Sunridge Spectrum 14
|AB
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Calgary
|Crowfoot Crossing 12
|AB
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Calgary
|Eau Claire 5
|AB
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Cranbrook
|Landmark 5 Cranbrook
|BC
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|Kanata
|Landmark 24 Kanata
|ON
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|Gloucester
|Silvercity Gloucester + IMAX
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Ottawa
|Coliseum 12 Ottawa
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Hull
|StarCite Gatineau 16 + AVX
|QC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Orleans
|Landmark 10 Orleans
|ON
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|Ottawa
|South Keys 12
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Cornwall
|Galaxy 7 Cornwall
|ON
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Brockville
|Galaxy 6 Brockville
|ON
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Victoria
|SilverCity Victoria Cinemas
|BC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Nanaimo
|Galaxy 8 Nanaimo
|BC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Courtenay
|Landmark 4 Courtenay
|BC
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|Campbell River
|Landmark 5 Camp River
|BC
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|Sainte-Foye
|Ste-Foy Cinemas 14
|QC
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Winnipeg
|Silvercity 14 Polo Park + IMAX
|MB
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Winnipeg
|Cineplex Odeon McGillivray Cinemas + VIP
|MB
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Winnipeg
|Landmark 8 Grant Park
|MB
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|Brandon
|Landmark 9 Brandon
|MB
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|Winkler
|Landmark 5 Winkler
|MB
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|Halifax
|Scotiabank Theatre Halifax + IMAX
|NS
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Dartmouth
|CPX Dartmouth Crossing
|NS
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Antigonish
|CPX Antigonish
|NS
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Windsor
|Silvercity 12 Windsor
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Sarnia
|Galaxy Cinemas Sarnia
|ON
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Kitchener
|Cineplex Cinemas Kitchener & VIP (9/23)
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Waterloo
|Galaxy 10 Waterloo
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Brantford
|Galaxy 8 Brantford
|ON
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Kitchener
|Landmark 12 Kitchener
|ON
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|Guelph
|Galaxy 10 Guelph
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Cambridge
|Galaxy 9 Cambridge
|ON
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|West Kelowna
|Landmark 8 Xtreme WKel
|BC
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|Kelowna
|Orchard Plaza 5
|BC
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Vernon
|Galaxy 7 Vernon
|BC
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Penticton
|Landmark 7 Penticton
|BC
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|Stoney Creek
|Silvercity 10 Hamilton
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Ancaster
|Silvercity 10 Ancaster
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Burlington
|Silvercity 12 Burlington
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|London
|Silvercity 12 N. London
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|London
|Cineplex Odeon Westmount 11 London + VIP
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Owen Sound
|Galaxy 7 Owen Sound
|ON
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Barrie
|Galaxy 12 Barrie
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Collingwood
|Galaxy 7 Collingwood
|ON
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Orillia
|Galaxy 6 Orillia
|ON
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Midland
|Galaxy 7 Midland
|ON
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Saint John
|CPX Saint John
|NB
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Fredericton
|CPX Fredericton
|NB
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Truro
|CPX Truro
|NS
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Peterborough
|Galaxy 11 Peterborough
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Belleville
|Galaxy 8 Belleville
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Kingston
|Gardiner’s Road 10
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Regina
|Galaxy 10 Regina
|SK
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Moose Jaw
|Galaxy 6 Moose Jaw
|SK
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Sydney
|CPX Sydney
|NS
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|New Glasgow
|CPX New Glasgow
|NS
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Saint John’s
|Scotiabank Theatre St. John’s + IMAX
|NF
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Lethbridge
|Galaxy 10 Lethbridge
|AB
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Kamloops
|Aberdeen Mall 8
|BC
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Moncton
|CPX Trinity
|NB
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Thunder Bay
|Silvercity 12 Thunder Bay
|ON
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Saskatoon
|Scotiabank Theatre Saskatoon
|SK
|14-Sep
|CPLX
|Rock Forest
|Rock Forest 12
|QC
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Prince George
|Prince George 6
|BC
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Red Deer
|Galaxy 11 Red Deer
|AB
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|North Bay
|Galaxy 7 North Bay
|ON
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Fort St. John
|Landmark 5 Ft St John
|BC
|14-Sep
|LDMK
|Medicine Hat
|Galaxy 10 Medicine Hat
|AB
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Prince Albert
|Galaxy 6 Prince Albert
|SK
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|West Royalty
|CPX Charlottetown
|PE
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|New Minas
|CPX New Minas
|NS
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Bridgewater
|CPX Bridgewater
|NS
|18-Sep
|CPLX
|Sault Ste. Marie
|Galaxy 7 Sault Ste. Marie
|ON
|18-Sep
|CPLX