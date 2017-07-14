Polaris Prize Announces 2017 Short List

After announcing the long list of 40 Canadian albums back in June, the Polaris Prize list has been narrowed down to only ten.

Every year the Polaris Music Prize of $50,000 is presented to the top Canadian album based on “artistic merit” without consideration for genre or record sales. Additionally, each 2017 shortlisted artist receives $3,000 courtesy of Slaight Music.

The winner, determined by a jury of music journalists, broadcasters and music bloggers, will be announced September 18 at the Polaris Gala. It will be take place at The Carlu in Toronto and will be live streamed at CBCMusic.ca.

2017 Polaris Music Prize Short List:

A Tribe Called Red – We Are The Halluci Nation

BADBADNOTGOOD – IV

Leonard Cohen – You Want It Darker

Gord Downie – Secret Path

Feist – Pleasure

Lisa LeBlanc – Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen?

Lido Pimienta – La Papessa

Tanya Tagaq – Retribution

Leif Vollebekk – Twin Solitude

Weaves – Weaves