Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr Reunite For New Song “We’re On The Road Again”

Song Will Be Featured On Starr's Upcoming Album

Entertainment, Music

Ringo Starr has released a new single, and it features some pretty big names in rock and roll.

We’re On The Road Again is an homage to goofing off while on tour, all the while “kicking ass on stage”. Starr is joined by rock icons Joe Walsh (the Eagles), Edgar Winter, Steve Lukathe (Toto) and most notably, his former Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney.

Give More Love is set to be released September 15th.

Image via PaulMcCartney.com

