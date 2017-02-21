Ottawa Bluesfest Announces 2017 Lineup

Ottawa Bluesfest unveiled its lineup for their 2017 festival and it includes Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Sam Roberts Band, Tegan and Sara, July Talk, 50 Cent, Muse, P!nk, and many, many more artists.

The festival runs from July 6 to July 16 at LeBreton Flats in downtown Ottawa. The lineup also includes the likes of Sam Roberts Band, Phantogram, Death From Above 1979, and A Tribe Called Red.

Here’s a look at the complete lineup for Ottawa Bluesfest: