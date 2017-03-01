Listen Live

#NoGoodWay To Use The ‘R’ Word

Join Us In Ending The Use Of This Harmful Word

Since the beginning of 2017, the “r” word has been used online more than 900,000 times. That is unacceptable, and just plain wrong.

We here at Rock 95 strongly believe there is NO GOOD WAY to use the “r” word. Today, and every day, we are proud to support The Special Olympics and Motionball in the #NoGoodWay campaign, to help end the use of this awful word.

Special Olympics athletes and Canadians with intellectual abilities have voiced just how hurtful the use of the “r” word is to them. Let’s show our support and stop using this word in every day conversation! Click here to sign the pledge and become a champion of #NoGoodWay

